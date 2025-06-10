No, you can’t use your Costco card as Real ID at the airport, TSA says

The Transportation Security Administration has clarified that Costco membership cards are not valid forms of identification at airport security checkpoints, despite rumors on social media suggesting otherwise.

TSA officials warn that using Costco cards could cause delays for travelers without proper identification.

In a social media post, the agency wrote “We love hotdogs & rotisserie chickens as much as the next person but please stop telling people their Costco card counts as a REAL ID because it absolutely does not.”

Starting May 7, passengers flying domestically must present a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or other acceptable forms of ID, such as a passport or military ID.

Those without valid identification may face additional screening or be denied boarding.

A full list of acceptable IDs is available on the TSA’s website.

