‘Nightmare bacteria’ cases are increasing in the US

Infection rates from drug-resistant “nightmare bacteria” have increased by almost 70% between 2019 and 2023.

A new report from CDC scientists says the NDM gene is driving the rise.

These bacteria are difficult to treat, with only two expensive antibiotics effective against them.

The rise of NDMs in the U.S. is concerning, as unrecognized carriers could lead to community spread, potentially affecting routine infections like urinary tract infections.

The misuse of antibiotics has contributed to antimicrobial resistance, with the CDC highlighting the need for better testing and reporting to fully understand the extent of the issue.

