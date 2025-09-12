New study suggests common nasal spray could help block Covid-19

A recent study published in JAMA Internal Medicine suggests that a common nasal spray, azelastine, may help prevent Covid-19 infection.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial found that the nasal spray could be effective in reducing the risk of contracting the virus.

It involved 450 healthy adult volunteers in Germany, nearly all of whom had been vaccinated at least once with the Covid-19 vaccine.

Data concluded that the chance of developing Covid-19 was about three times lower in the azelastine group compared with the placebo group.

READ: States are taking steps to ease access to COVID-19 vaccines as they await federal recommendation

The study’s results offer hope for a potential new tool in the fight against Covid-19, especially as eligibility and access to vaccines remain uncertain.

Researchers are optimistic about the potential of azelastine as a preventive measure against Covid-19.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group