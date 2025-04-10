New data: one-third of maternal deaths occur long after delivery

A recent study published in JAMA Network Open revealed that almost one-third of maternal deaths in the United States occur more than six weeks after childbirth.

The data highlights the need for continued monitoring of maternal health.

The study found that pregnancy-related death rates increased by nearly 28% from 2018 to 2022, with cardiovascular disease being the leading cause of both overall and late maternal deaths.

Women need “access to high-quality care from the moment of conception to a full year after birth,” Dr. Rose Molina, an associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive biology at Harvard Medical School and one of the study’s authors, tells The Seattle Times.

Disparities in maternal mortality rates were observed among different racial and ethnic groups, with Native American and Alaska Native women experiencing the highest rates.

The study emphasized the importance of postpartum care and early follow-up visits to address potential health complications and reduce maternal mortality rates.

