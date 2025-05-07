News

Netflix testing new mobile AI feature

By Laurel Lee
Netflix Results FILE- In this Nov. 4, 2017, file photo, the logo of entertainment company Netflix is pictured in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File) (Christophe Ena/AP)
Netflix has introduced a redesigned homepage experience to improve content discovery for its members.

The company has integrated OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology into its mobile app to allow users to search for content using natural language queries, including mood-based prompts.

The update includes a vertical video feed for mobile users and real-time recommendations based on viewers’ moods and interests.

Netflix plans to explore further integration of ChatGPT beyond search, potentially offering AI-driven summaries, interactive story recommendations, and script-writing assistance for original productions.

These changes aim to help members discover more content in Netflix’s vast library and come as competition in the streaming industry intensifies.

The updates will be rolled out globally in the coming months, following Netflix’s recent growth in paid memberships and revenue.

The feature is currently in a beta phase for iOS users in Australia and New Zealand but is expected to expand to the U.S. soon.

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

