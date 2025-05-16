Yankees 3B Oswaldo Cabrera makes first comments after brutal ankle injury: 'My return to the field begins today'

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is committed to getting back on the baseball field as soon as possible. Cabrera — who needed to be taken off the field in an ambulance after sustaining a gruesome ankle injury Monday — made his first public comments since his injury, telling fans his comeback starts now.

Cabrera, 26, made those comments on Instagram. In a lengthy post, Cabrera thanked everyone who reached out to him following his injury. Cabrera also revealed that he underwent surgery on his ankle, and was ready to attack his rehab.

"My return to the field begins today," Cabrera wrote. "Thanks to you, I feel more motivated than ever."

Cabrera responded to his own post, thanking a number of people who helped him the night he was injured. He called out both Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe, who showed up at the hospital to be with Cabrera after the injury. He also called out a member of the Yankees' staff — head athletic trainer Tim Lentych — for being with Cabrera on the field and taking charge of the situation.

It's unclear how much time Cabrera will miss due to the injury. The Yankees placed Cabrera on the 10-day Injured List on Tuesday, but his recovery is expected to take much longer than that. The team has not commented on whether Cabrera will be able to return this season.

Since being called up in 2022, Cabrera has served as an occasional starter and bench option for the Yankees. He owns a .234/.296/.346 slash line over 949 plate appearances in the majors. With Cabrera sidelined, the Yankees will rely on a combination of DJ LeMahieu, Jorbit Vivas and Oswald Peraza at second and third.