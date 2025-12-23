National

Woman stabbed to death at Barnes & Noble store in Florida: Police

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News
The booking photo for Antonio Moore. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
By Meredith Deliso, ABC News

(PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.) -- A 65-year-old woman was fatally stabbed at a Barnes & Noble store in Florida, authorities said.

A suspect is in custody, according to police.

The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday at a Barnes & Noble in Palm Beach Gardens, according to police.

Officers responding to the stabbing found the victim -- identified by police as Rita Loncharich -- inside the store and "immediately rendered aid," the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.

The suspect allegedly ran out of the store following the stabbing, according to police.

Witnesses provided a description and investigators located the suspect -- identified by police as 40-year-old Antonio Moore -- a short time later, authorities said.

Moore was booked Tuesday morning on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder and is being held without bond, online jail records show.

"This investigation is active and ongoing," the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said in a press release on Tuesday. "Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for this attack."

ABC News has reached out to Barnes & Noble for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!