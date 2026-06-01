Usha Vance unveils 2nd annual summer reading challenge for children grades K-8

(NEW YORK) -- Usha Vance, the second lady of the United States, is rolling out her annual summer reading challenge for its second year in an effort to enhance childhood literacy and curb some of the summer reading loss that comes during the summer months, she told ABC’s Linsey Davis in an exclusive interview.

“It is the second one. Last year it was an idea that we had really at the last minute as we were thinking about ways to enhance childhood literacy and get kids reading over the summer and sort of stave off some of the summer learning loss that traditionally happens every year," Mrs. Vance said. "So we did a little pilot program and it was a success beyond what we had hoped.”

“This year we're having a big rollout all over the country,” she added, highlighting partnerships with schools, libraries and other institutions across the country.

The program's aim is for children from kindergarten to eighth grade to read 12 books of their choice this summer.

“Our summer reading challenge is really simple. All kids have to do is pick up 12 books, anything that they like," Mrs. Vance said. "If a kid likes reading about squirrels, as one did last year, read 12 books about squirrels. If a kid loves history, read books about history."

"So you read those books, write them down on a log and send them to whitehouse.gov/read and we'll receive them, send a certificate,” Mrs. Vance said.

Participants will receive a special prize, as well as a chance to visit the White House, according to Mrs. Vance, which she said she hoped would motivate kids to participate.

“We'll also enter all of the kids into a raffle to come visit the White House, come spend some time in D.C., and sort of enjoy all that D.C. has to offer,” Mrs. Vance said.

Linsey Davis’ full exclusive interview with second lady Usha Vance will stream Monday at 7 p.m. ET on ABC News Live Prime.

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