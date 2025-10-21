Trump seeks to proceed with $10B lawsuit over WSJ story on Epstein's birthday book

(WASHINGTON) -- Lawyers for President Donald Trump are asking a federal judge in Florida to deny a request by the Wall Street Journal and its parent companies, Dow Jones and News Corp, to dismiss a $10 billion defamation lawsuit over the paper's reporting on the bawdy letter allegedly penned by Trump that appeared in a birthday book for disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a court filing late Monday, Trump's lawyers argued that the July article and surrounding coverage were a "deliberate smear campaign designed to damage President Trump's reputation" and subject the president to "public hatred and ridicule." They also requested oral arguments over the Journal's recent motion to dismiss.

"Defendants did not publish the Article on the front page of The Wall Street Journal based on a mere harmless joke between friends," Monday's filing said. "Indeed, such an assertion strains credulity beyond repair. The Article, and the surrounding media around it, were all a deliberate smear campaign designed to damage President Trump's reputation."

Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for aiding and participating in Epstein's trafficking of underage girls, told Justice Department officials in August that Epstein had asked her to coordinate contributions to his 2003 50th birthday book from friends and associates, but said she could not recall if Trump, then a private citizen, was among those who responded.

Last month the House Oversight Committee released records from Epstein's estate that included a copy of a birthday book with the alleged letter from Trump that the newspaper had described.

Trump, who filed suit against the Journal in July, has continued to argue the letter is fake and that the signature on the letter is not his.

Acknowledging the release of the letter by the House Oversight panel, Trump's lawyers alleged that the Wall Street Journal was still "deliberate and malicious" because the reporting suggested that the letter was not only authored by Trump but also on-brand for the president.

"Defendants cannot hide behind a few words buried within the text -- words that refer to the letter 'bearing Trump's name' -- while simultaneously ignoring their deliberate portrayal of the letter as being authored and sent by President Trump to Epstein in 2003," the filing said.

The Wall Street Journal has stood by its reporting.

"Because Plaintiff has publicly admitted that he was Epstein's friend in the early 2000s, his reputation cannot be harmed by the suggestion that he was friends with Epstein in 2003. Indeed, he was listed in the Birthday Book as a 'friend' of Epstein. The fact that his relationship with Epstein may now be a political liability -- over 20 years after the Birthday Book was presented to Epstein -- does not change this conclusion," the Journal contended in its request for dismissal.

While the Journal's reporting included a denial from President Trump, his lawyers argued in Mondays filing that the publication still acted with a "reckless disregard for the truth" because the request for comment was rushed and the reporting allegedly cast doubt on the president's claim.

"Although Defendants included Plaintiff's denial, they did so in a way that made it seem as if Plaintiff's denial was false. This kind of reckless disregard for the truth by Defendants provides a sufficient basis for an inference of actual malice," the filing said.

