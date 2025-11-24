Thanksgiving weather forecast: Where to expect travel delays

(NEW YORK) -- Traveling to your Thanksgiving destination may be smoother than heading home, with a cross-country storm possibly bringing rain and snow to parts of the Northeast and Midwest.

Here’s a look at the Thanksgiving week weather forecast:

Tuesday

A winter storm watch is in place for North Dakota and Minnesota, where 3 to 9 inches of snow may fall from Monday night through Wednesday morning. Wind gusts may reach 40 mph, causing blowing and drifting snow.

Meanwhile, on the East Coast, rain will hit the Interstate 95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to Boston, on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Wednesday

In the Northeast, a few passing showers are possible from Washington, D.C., to New York City on Wednesday morning.

In the Midwest, snow will start falling across much of Michigan on Wednesday.

Thursday

On Thanksgiving, the lake-effect snow machine will turn on and bring a blast of snow to the downwind side of the Great Lakes through Friday.

A winter storm watch is already in place for towns like Orchard Park, New York, just south of Buffalo, for Wednesday night through Friday.

More than 6 inches of snow is possible and wind gusts up to 45 mph could lead to whiteout conditions.

Friday

On Friday, a new storm system will begin moving cross-country from the Pacific Northwest.

The storm may bring snow on Friday to the Plains, from the Dakotas to northern Missouri.

Saturday

On Saturday, rain is possible from Missouri to Louisiana, while snow is possible from Illinois to Michigan, including Chicago and Detroit.

Sunday

By Sunday afternoon and evening, this system may bring rain to much of the East Coast.

Sunday is predicted to be the busiest air travel day for Thanksgiving.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.