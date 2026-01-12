Suspect in Mississippi synagogue fire allegedly laughed about the attack, FBI says

(JACKSON, Miss.) -- Federal officials on Monday charged a man with setting fire to the only synagogue in Jackson, Mississippi, claiming that the suspect did so because of the building's "Jewish ties."

According to an FBI affidavit, the building sustained "extensive" damage, rendering it “inoperable for an indefinite period of time.”

The suspect, identified by the FBI as Stephen Spencer Pittman, allegedly laughed about the attack, telling his father “he finally got them” and referring to the place of worship as the "synagogue of Satan," according to the affidavit.

Pittman is charged with arson of property used in interstate commerce or used in an activity affecting interstate commerce, according to the criminal complaint.

The fire occurred around 3 a.m. on Saturday at the historic Beth Israel Congregation temple in Jackson, the same synagogue that was bombed in 1967 by the Ku Klux Klan, officials said. The FBI said the building also houses the Goldring/Woldenberg Institute of Southern Jewish Life (ISJL).

"The ISJL operates in interstate and foreign commerce as it provides services to Jewish communities" in 13 different states, including Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas, according to the affidavit, and also "provides comprehensive religious school programs to 70 Jewish congregations and offers traveling rabbinical services," most of which "are delivered in states outside the State of Mississippi."

Pittman's father contacted the FBI and "advised his son confessed to setting the building on fire," according to the affidavit, and allegedly sent text messages to his father about the blaze, saying he was "due for a homerun" and "I did my research," according to the affidavit.

Pittman allegedly admitted to stopping to purchase gasoline, taking his license plate off of his car, breaking a window at the synagogue, pouring the gasoline inside of the building and using a torch lighter to start the fire, according to the affidavit.

"Pittman was identified as a person of interest and ultimately confessed to lighting a fire inside the building due to the building's Jewish ties," according to the affidavit.

Security video from inside the building "showed the fire was started by an individual inside the building in the early morning hours of January 10, 2026," according to the affidavit.

"A hooded individual can be seen walking in the interior of the building pouring contents from what appeared to be a gas container," the affidavit also said.

