Suspect in DC shooting of 2 National Guard members formally charged with murder

(WASHINGTON) -- Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the 29-year-old Afghan national accused of shooting two West Virginia National Guard members, killing one, in Washington, D.C., has been formally charged with murder.

Lakanwal, of Bellingham, Washington, appeared before a judge remotely on Tuesday from his hospital bed, where he is recovering from gunshot wounds he suffered when another National Guard member shot him during the incident.

Lakanwal was wearing a hospital gown and was lying in a hospital bed, covered in a blanket, during the remote court appearance.

Through a Pashtu interpreter, Lakanwal was charged with one count of murder, two counts of assault with the intent to kill, and one count of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Lakanwal pleaded not guilty to the charges through a court-appointed attorney.

At one point during the hearing, Lakanwal, speaking in Pashtu, said through the interpreter, "I cannot open my eyes, I have pain in my ear."

Lakanwal is charged with shooting Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, members of the West Virginia National Guard, who were "ambushed" while conducting "high visibility patrols" on Nov. 25 just blocks from the White House, authorities said.

Beckstrom was killed and Wolfe was critically injured, authorities said.

New details of the attack emerged on Tuesday when authorities unsealed a criminal complaint against Lakanwal, a married father of five children.

Lakanwal, according to the complaint, shot Beckstrom from behind and was trying to reload after he was shot and just before he was subdued. An autopsy by the Washington, D.C., Medical Examiner's Office determined that Beckstrom was shot once in the back of the head, according to the complaint.

Wolfe also was shot in the head during the attack, according to the complaint.

Witnesses told investigators that as Beckstrom and Wolfe fell to the ground after being shot, Lakanwal was heard shouting "Allahu Akbar," an Arabic phrase meaning "God is great," according to the complaint.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

