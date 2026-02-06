Super Bowl security measures include 'substantial law enforcement presence' in San Francisco area

(SANTA CLARA, Calif.) -- There will be a "substantial law enforcement presence" in the Bay Area for the week leading up to Super Bowl Sunday, the man who is leading it all told ABC News.

"We have multiple command centers that we are operating as the federal government in concert with our local partners," Jeff Brannigan, the Department of Homeland Security federal coordinator, told ABC News in an interview. "It's a broad footprint with a lot of personnel. Some are uniformed and, very clearly, government officials of some way."

Others are working behind the scenes, he said.

The Super Bowl is a SEAR 1 event, meaning there is extensive federal security coordination.

"The federal government has brought resources to bear to augment the security planning of the cities of Santa Clara, San Francisco and San Jose, and we have brought resources that those cities don't necessarily have, and that really is a full-domain security posture to include air support, maritime support and support on the ground," he said.

The federal government will have support from the FBI; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the U.S Coast Guard; aerial assets from Customs and Border Protection; the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA); and even a helicopter that scans for nuclear technology.

Brannigan said he couldn't get into specifics, but that there are "hundreds of federal special agents from across the government," working with local police departments to provide security for the event.

Brian Clark, the associate chief of operations for the Drug Enforcement Administration's Pacific and Southwest region, said his agency is also providing support to state and local law enforcement in the area.

"For Super Bowl events, you have a lot of human trafficking that comes in," he said. "You'll also see a lot of drug trafficking that comes in the area for parties and things ... So we would like to say for people to be aware, to have that conversation. Take this time, when you're gathering with your friends and family, have that conversation about the dangers of fentanyl, because one pill, one time can kill."

There are also law enforcement from outside the immediate area that are being brought in for "mutual aid," Brannigan said.

Some of the concerns are lone wolf attackers, threats from drones and cyberattacks, he said.

"Oftentimes, people you know will see something and they want to dismiss it as that's, 'That's my imagination,' or 'That's not an issue,'" he said. "It is always better for members of the public to call the police and tell them about something they find suspicious, let the police investigate it, determine it isn't an issue. But if you see something, say something."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.