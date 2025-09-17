Students at Utah Valley University return to campus a week after Charlie Kirk shooting

(OREM, Utah) -- Students at Utah Valley University are returning to campus on Wednesday, one week after conservative influencer Charlie Kirk was killed while holding an outdoor event at the university.

Hope Ledkins, a first-year student at Utah Valley University, told ABC News returning to class is a "very sad, very somber feeling."

"This doesn't happen in Orem, Utah," Ledkins said. "To have something like this happen, people just feel really mixed up about it."

As students return to campus, law enforcement continues to investigate Tyler Robinson, 22, who is accused of assassinating Kirk at the university on Sept. 10.

Robinson was formally charged with aggravated murder on Tuesday, with prosecutors announcing the intent to seek the death penalty. He was also charged with felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray announced.

Robinson made a short first court appearance on Tuesday.

Prosecutors on Tuesday offered more insight into the killing and Robinson's alleged discussions with family and his roommate in the wake of the shooting.

After his father recognized Robinson in photographs released by authorities, the suspect met with his parents and "implied that he was the shooter and stated that he couldn't go to jail and just wanted to end it," the charging documents said.

His parents then asked their son why he committed this crime, to which he said "there is too much evil and the guy [Charlie Kirk] spreads too much hate," according to the charging documents.

Exactly what Robinson was allegedly referring to by "hate" was not clear. Investigators noted that Robinson's mom told them that her son allegedly began having a relationship with his roommate, who is transitioning, and had begun leaning to the left more politically, becoming "more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented," but the document does not indicate the relevance of those stances nor whether Kirk's remarks about those issues were a motivating factor.

Gray said he would let a judge determine whether the statements allegedly made by Robinson constituted a confession. On Tuesday, he declined to comment on whether Robinson has been cooperating or spoken to investigators.

Prosecutors also revealed text messages between the suspect and his roommate.

On the day of the shooting, the roommate received a text message from the 22-year-old that said, "drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard," charging documents said.

The roommate found a note underneath Robinson's keyboard that said, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it," according to charging documents.

Prosecutors also revealed additional conversations between the suspect and his roommate after the shooting.

"I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out," one of the messages read.

Robinson's roommate asked how long he had been planning this attack, to which he said "a little over a week I believe," according to charging documents.

As the suspect remains in custody without bail, FBI Director Kash Patel said a "number of individuals" are currently being investigated who are linked to the suspect's Discord, a group chat messaging platform where Robinson allegedly confessed he was the shooter two hours before he was taken into custody.

"Hey guys, I have bad news for you all...It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this," one of the messages read.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, Patel said "a lot more" than 20 people are linked to Robinson and that the FBI is looking into "anyone and everyone involved in the Discord chat."

Robinson's next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.

ABC News' Jaclyn Lee contributed to this report.

