Steve Kerr asks Rockets fans to tone it down after NSFW Draymond Green chants

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has a knack for getting under opponent's skin. While Green certainly put those skills on display Wednesday night, he was also on the receiving end of some physical play.

Green got tied up with Houston Rockets players multiple times, earned himself a technical foul, got elbowed in the face and got into a verbal altercation with Fred VanVleet during Wednesday's 109-94 loss. It was a vintage performance from Green, one that resulted in Rockets fans directing a NSFW chant in his direction.

Following Green's verbal back-and-forth with VanVleet, Rockets fans started chanting, "F*** you, Draymond" throughout the arena. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr admonished Rockets fans for the language, saying Green's kids were likely watching the game.

Steve Kerr says he will always ride with a competitor like Draymond Green. Kerr would prefer the fans use a little more discretion than chanting, “F—- you Draymond!” Kerr says Green is a father with kids watching. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) April 24, 2025

If Green's kids were watching, they saw an eventful game from their father. Game 2 was extremely physical, and featured Green battling for position with Rockets defenders multiple times.

Draymond is NOT backing down vs. Rockets 💪 pic.twitter.com/duKv0m9a2b — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 24, 2025

While Green is often viewed as the instigator in those situations, that wasn't always the case Wednesday. During a tussle with Jalen Green, Draymond got elbowed in the face. Jalen was charged with a flagrant foul after the interaction.

Jalen Green got hit with a Flagrant 1 after altercation with Draymond. pic.twitter.com/61CvNvLpBB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 24, 2025

But it wouldn't be a Warriors playoff game without Green engaging in some antics of his own. With the game winding down, Green got whistled for a technical foul after complaining to the refs.

Draymond receives a tech after complaining to the ref 😅



(via @NBCSWarriors)



pic.twitter.com/vJ54xAy4yw — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 24, 2025

He risked another technical foul — and possible ejection — after arguing with VanVleet on the court. No punches were thrown, but players and coaches stepped in to separate both players.

Fred VanVleet & Draymond Green getting face to face👀



Warriors vs Rockets getting chippy 🍿 pic.twitter.com/qJHkJGc2uZ — LakeShow Highlights (@LSH_lakeshow) April 24, 2025

It made for a testy finish, one the fans — and the players — are unlikely to forget as the series heads to Game 3. With the series tied, fans are guaranteed at least three more contests between both teams. If Wednesday's game is any indication, those games are going to be knock down, drag out affairs.

Whichever team is able to withstand that physicality and keep its emotions in check will likely come out on top. The latter has never been Green's strong suit, but that hasn't stopped the Warriors in the past.