Stagecoach 2025: How to watch the livestream, plus see the full lineup and schedule

Stagecoach is country music's answer to Coachella (the festival also happens to be held at the same spot, at the Empire Polo Club fields in Indio, CA). The fest runs from April 25 through the 27th and this year's lineup includes performers Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, Lana del Rey, the Backstreet Boys, Shaboozey, Creed and Nelly. These acts, along with DJ sets from the likes of Diplo, Chromeo and Paris Hilton, will appear on the main stages at the festival, but if you weren't able to snag tickets to see them live, don't worry; you can stream them from the comfort of home all weekend.

Performances will begin streaming on Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m., here's what you need to know to tune in to Stagecoach.

How to watch the 2025 Stagecoach livestream:

From April 25 to April 27, Prime Video will be streaming performances from the three of the largest stages at the event, the Mane Stage, the Palomino Stage and Diplo's HonkyTonk. These performances will also be streamable from Amazon Music's Twitch channel. Performances will stream live starting at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 25.

You can learn more about how to watch and where to stream this year's Stagecoach performances on the official Stagecoach website.

Stagecoach 2025 lineup:

Friday, April 25

Coral: 1-3 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Noeline Hofmann: 1:05-1:25 p.m. on the Palomino

Abi Carter: 1:10-1:30 p.m. on the Mane Stage

Mae Estes: 1:30-1:50 p.m. at the Toyota Music Den

Moonlight: 1:25-2:30 p.m. at the Bud Light Backyard

Tigirlily Gold: 1:50-2:10 p.m. on the Mane Stage

Tanner Usrey: 1:45-2:10 p.m. on the Palomino

Carter Faith: 2:10-2:30 p.m. at the Toyota Music Den

Bryan Martin: 2:30-2:55 p.m. on the Mane Stage

Drake Milligan: 2:30-3 p.m. on the Palomino

John Morgan: 2:55-3:20 p.m. at the Toyota Music Den

Kermie J Rock: 3-5 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk

9 Winchester: 3:20-3:55 p.m. on the Mane Stage

Nikki Lane: 3:25-4 p.m. on the Palomino

Moonlight: 3:25-4:30 p.m. at the Bud Light Backyard

Avery Anna: 3:55-4:25 p.m. at the Toyota Music Den

Tucker Wetmore: 4:25-5 p.m. on the Mane Stage

Sierra Ferrell: 4:30-5:10 p.m. on the Palomino

Paris Hilton: 5-6 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Tigirlily Gold: 5-5:30 p.m. at the Bud Light Backyard

Dylan Scott: 5:30-6:05 p.m. on the Mane Stage

Whiskey Myers: 5:40-6:25 p.m. on the Palomino

Diplo: 6-7 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Alana Springsteen: 6:05-6:35 p.m. at the Bud Light Backyard

Carly Pearce: 6:35-7:20 p.m. on the Mane Stage

Vavo: 7-8 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Brothers Osborne: 7:50-8:50 p.m. on the Mane Stage

Chase Manhattan: 8-9 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Lana Del Rey: 8:10-9:10 p.m. on the Palomino

Famous Dave: 9 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Zach Bryan: 9:30 p.m. on the Mane Stage

T-Pain: 11:10-11:55 p.m. on the Palomino

Saturday, April 26

Shaddix: 1-3 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Tiera Kennedy: 1:10-1:30 p.m. on the Mane Stage

Kashus Culpepper: 1:20-1:45 p.m. on the Palomino

Lavish Life: 1:25-2:30 p.m. at the Bud Light Backyard

Lanie Gardner: 1:30-1:50 p.m. at the Toyota Music Den

Annie Bosko: 1:45-2:10 p.m. on the Mane Stage

Myles Kennedy: 2:05-2:30 p.m. on the Palomino

Colby Acuff: 2:10-2:30 p.m. at the Toyota Music Den

Louie Thesinger: 2:30-2:55 p.m. on the Mane Stage

Crystal Gayle: 2:50-3:20 p.m. on the Palomino

John Morgan: 2:50-3:20 p.m. at the Bud Light Backyard

Maddox Batson: 2:55-3:20 p.m. at the Toyota Music Den

30Rack: 3-5 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Dasha: 3:20-3:55 p.m. on the Mane Stage

Lavish Life: 3:25-4:30 p.m. at the Bud Light Backyard

Tommy James & The Shondells: 3:45-4:20 p.m. on the Palomino

The Castellows: 3:55-4:25 p.m. at the Toyota Music Den

Niko Moon: 4:25-5 p.m. on the Mane Stage

Dylan Gossett: 4:50-5:30 p.m. on the Palomino

Tiera Kennedy: 5-5:30 p.m. at the Bud Light Backyard

Shaboozey: 5:30-6:10 p.m. on the Mane Stage

Koe Wetzel: 6-6:50 p.m. on the Palomino

Chromeo (DJ set): 6-7 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk

George Birge: 6:10-6:40 p.m. at the Bud Light Backyard

Ashley McBryde: 6:40-7:25 p.m. on the Mane Stage

Honky Tonkin' in Queens: 7-9 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Nelly: 7:20-8:20 p.m. on the Palomino

Sturgill Simpson: 8-9 p.m. on the Mane Stage

Rick: 9 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Jelly Roll: 9:30 p.m. on the Mane Stage

Creed: 11:10-11:55 p.m. on the Palomino

Sunday, April 27

Lauren: 1-3 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Abby Anderson: 1:10-1:30 p.m. on the Mane Stage

Waylon Wyatt: 1:20-1:45 p.m. on the Palomino

Chase Manhattan: 1:25-2:30 p.m. at the Bud Light Backyard

Blessing Offor: 1:30-1:50 p.m. at the Toyota Music Den

Alexandra Kay: 1:50-2:10 p.m. on the Mane Stage

Angel White: 2:05-2:30 p.m. on the Palomino

Anne Wilson: 2:10-2:30 p.m. at the Toyota Music Den

Austin Snell: 2:30-2:55 p.m. on the Mane Stage

The Bacon Brothers: 2:50-3:20 p.m. on the Palomino

Abby Anderson: 2:50-3:20 p.m. at the Bud Light Backyard

Vincent Mason: 2:55-3:20 p.m. at the Toyota Music Den

Kevin Bolt: 3-5 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Chayce Beckham: 3:20-3:55 p.m. on the Mane Stage

Chase Manhattan: 3:25-4:30 p.m. at the Bud Light Backyard

Treaty Oak Revival: 3:45-4:20 p.m. on the Palomino

The Wilder Blue: 3:55-4:25 p.m. at the Toyota Music Den

Conner Smith: 4:25-5 p.m. on the Mane Stage

Tracy Lawrence: 4:50-5:30 p.m. on the Palomino

Vincent Mason: 5-5:30 p.m. at the Bud Light Backyard

Sidepiece: 5-6 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Scotty McCreery: 5:30-6:10 p.m. on the Mane Stage

Goo Goo Dolls: 6-6:50 p.m. on the Palomino

Sofi Tukker: 6-7 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Brent Cobb: 6:10-6:40 p.m. at the Bud Light Backyard

Flatland Cavalry: 6:40-7:25 p.m. on the Mane Stage

DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak): 7-8 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Sammy Hagar: 7:20-8:20 p.m. on the Palomino

Midland: 8-9 p.m. on the Mane Stage

Slim McGraw: 9 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Luke Combs: 9:30 p.m. on the Mane Stage

Backstreet Boys: 11:10-11:55 p.m. on the Palomino

Stagecoach 2025 tickets:

As of now, Stagecoach tickets are sold out, but there is an option to sign up for a waitlist on their official site. Reliable third party sites like StubHub do have select tickets for the 3-day event available for resale starting around $850.

Stagecoach 2025 hotels:

If you do grab some last-minute Stagecoach tickets, you'll want to book somewhere to stay too.