Should ACC join in support of 14-team CFP in light of settlement with Clemson & FSU? | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to reports that the ACC is nearing a settlement with Clemson & Florida State. Would a change to the conference’s revenue distribution satisfy the conference’s most restless football teams? With a new setup for revenue distribution based on TV viewership, could the ACC compel the Tigers & Seminoles to stay in the conference long-term? And will other Power conferences look to the ACC’s example and base their own revenue sharing on TV performance as well?

The trio also debate which college football stadium would be the best location for a ‘lockup’ TV show. It’s definitely not BYU, but could Florida, LSU or West Virginia be top contenders?

(0:58) ACC nearing agreement with Clemson & FSU in lawsuit

(12:38) The end of TV markets?

(16:06) How will settlement impact other leagues?

(25:38) Is this a win for FSU & Clemson?

(35:06) ACC's 5-year plan

(39:01) Should ACC support 14-team CFP?

(47:08) Impact of settlement on Notre Dame

(51:03) CFB stadium lockup

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts