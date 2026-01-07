Shooting involving ICE agent occurred in Minneapolis, mayor says

(MINNEAPOLIS) -- A shooting involving an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent occurred in Minneapolis on Wednesday, according to the city's mayor.

"The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said on social media regarding the shooting. "We're demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said his office is working to "gather information on an ICE-related shooting this morning."

"We will share information as we learn more. In the meantime, I ask folks to remain calm," he posted on X.

The city of Minneapolis said it is "aware of a shooting involving federal law enforcement" near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue while urging people to avoid the area.

A large law enforcement presence could be seen at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

