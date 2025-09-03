Shein launches investigation after using likeness of Luigi Mangione to model clothing

(NEW YORK) -- Fast fashion giant Shein is conducting an investigation of its internal processes after using the likeness of Luigi Mangione to model clothing.

The company has since taken down the image of Mangione – who is accused of carrying out the assassination-style killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last year – and vowed to review their monitoring processes.

"The image in question was provided by a third-party vendor and was removed immediately upon discovery. We have stringent standards for all listings on our platform. We are conducting a thorough investigation, strengthening our monitoring processes, and will take appropriate action against the vendor in line with our policies," a Shein spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News.

In an archived page from Shein's website, an image of Mangione's likeness was used to advertise a patterned short-sleeve shirt that retailed for about $10.

The exact origin of the image and how long it was used by Chinese e-commerce giant is unclear. A Shein spokesperson said the image was provided by a "third party vendor," who they plan to take "appropriate action against."

An analysis of the image conducted by ABC News could not conclusively determine if artificial intelligence was used to generate the image.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to charges that he murdered Thompson on a Midtown Manhattan Street in December. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty if Mangione is convicted. His trial date has not been set.

Prosecutors at the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment about the image.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.