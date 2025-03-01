Shedeur Sanders makes his case to be the No. 1 pick. Do you buy it?

The competition to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft figures to be fierce, and quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are top candidates to go first overall.

Amid rumblings that his stock could be falling, the Colorado QB made his case to go first overall for a team that wants an impact presence while speaking to reporters at the NFL scouting combine on Friday.

"If you ain't trying to change the franchise or the culture, don't get me," Sanders said with a smile, <a data-i13n="cpos:4;pos:1" href="https://www.nfl.com/news/shedeur-sanders-confident-he-can-be-franchise-changing-qb">via NFL.com</a>. "You should know history repeats itself over and over and over... It should be no question why NFL franchises should pick me."

"If you ain't trying to change the franchise or the culture, don't get me."@ShedeurSanders is confident he's going to be a game changer. 💯



📺: 2025 #NFLCombine continues at 3pm ET on @nflnetwork

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ZFweGmnrTh — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2025

Each of the three teams picking at the top of the draft — the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants — undoubtedly needs a player who can change the culture, and would likely prefer he be a quarterback. That comes with expectations, which Sanders dealt with plenty at Colorado.

He showed he could shoulder the hype with Colorado drawing national attention because of head coach Deion Sanders. He may have been under even more pressure to show that he wasn't didn't just play the team's most important position because his father was the coach.

Last season, Sanders completed 74% of his passes, best in the nation, while throwing for 4.134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Every Shedeur Sanders passing touchdown in the 2024 season pic.twitter.com/7371WOUDVI — Pitless (@pitlessball) January 3, 2025

By comparison, Ward completed 67.2% of his passes for 4,313 yards, 39 TDs and seven INTs for Miami. Yet even though he played high-stakes games as the Hurricanes ran out to a 9-0 start, Ward arguably didn't face the same pressure to fulfill expectations that Sanders did because of the hype surrounding Colorado.

However, Sanders' success wasn't just due to his physical gifts or the Buffaloes designing their offense to showcase his skills. The 23-year-old says he has the mental fortitude to lead a team and be the face of a franchise as well, comparing himself to one of football's all-time greats.

"It's extremely important to keep your mental in the best place because that's where my game is played," he said. "What's Tom Brady's best trait? His mental. He's able to think. So, if you have those traits of greatness and I know where I'm headed, then why wouldn't a franchise pick me? You've got the ultimate cheat code."

What many could perceive as cockiness could turn many fans and media off from Sanders. But will NFL executives and evaluators feel the same way? Quarterbacks need to be confident, they need to be leaders — especially playing for bad teams that could struggle initially. Someone who will willingly take that burden on, much as Sanders did with Colorado, is likely viewed as a crucial trait for a top pick.

Yahoo Sports' latest mock draft has Sanders going No. 3 to the Giants, one selection after Ward to the Browns. But that could certainly change as both quarterbacks go through team interviews and tests, in addition to what they show at their respective pro days.

It's one thing to talk a big game, but Sanders — just as his father did during his Hall of Fame career — also played to the standard set by his bravado. That could matter greatly to a team looking to turn its fortunes around and make a significant investment in its future on-field leader.