Selection Sunday Wrap-Up: Shockers, winners, losers, picks & predictions | College Basketball Power Hour

The men's and women's NCAA tournament brackets are set and, as always, there are shocking selections and enough snubs to power the sports media world for weeks to come. Caroline Fenton, Isis "Ice" Young, and Jason Fitz dive into this year's NCAA tournament brackets and share their Selection Sunday reactions.

Caroline questions the inclusion of certain teams in the bracket, sparking a lively debate among the hosts. The crew debates UNC's precarious addition to the first four matchups after an undeserving season, how the Notre Dame women's team is somehow only a 3-seed and why the Michigan men's team is a 5-seed despite winning the Big Ten tournament.

Later, the gang gives their winner predictions for each bracket and picks one dark horse team to win a surprising amount of games.

Finally, Ice, Fitz & Caroline share 6 key storylines to watch out for as the tournaments kick off this week.

(2:44) - How did UNC MBB get into this tournament?

(6:55) - Why was Notre Dame WBB only a 3-seed?

(11:46) - Seeding chicanery: Michigan MBB only a 5-seed

(19:24) - Why UCLA WBB & Florida MBB have such a tough path

(27:33) - Men's tourney predictions

(33:59) - Women's tourney predictions

(43:29) - 6 key storylines to watch

