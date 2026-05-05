Secret Service officers exchange gunfire with armed suspect near White House, juvenile bystander injured: USSS

(WASHINGTON) -- U.S. Secret Service officers exchanged gunfire with an armed man near the White House property in Washington, D.C., on Monday, authorities said.

The suspect and a juvenile bystander were struck during the exchange of gunfire, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Michael Marx, according to multiple law enforcement sources. He has a Texas driver's license and no obvious connection to Washington, and authorities are working to learn why he was in the city, sources said Tuesday.

Authorities are executing search warrants on his phone, digital media and other locations to try and determine if he posed any threat to specific individuals or entities, including President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, sources said.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. Monday near the National Mall, outside the perimeter of the White House complex, according to U.S. Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn.

A plainclothes Secret Service officer observed a "suspicious individual that appeared to have a firearm," Quinn said during a press briefing.

Uniformed Secret Service police briefly followed the suspect and, upon making contact, he fled on foot and fired in the direction of the officers, Quinn said.

The officers returned fire, striking the suspect, Quinn said. The suspect was transported to a hospital, according to Quinn.

Marx was struck multiple times and remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition, sources said.

At least one bystander, a male juvenile, is believed to have been shot by the suspect and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Quinn. The victim is also being treated at a hospital, he said.

"Everything I've seen leads me to believe, and the investigators believe, he was struck by the suspect," Quinn said.

Marx has not yet been charged.

The shooting comes over a week after an alleged assassination attempt on Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

"Whether or not it was directed to the president or not, I don't know, but we will find out," Quinn said.

Not long before the shooting occurred, Vance's motorcade passed through the area, Quinn said. The suspect did not approach the motorcade, according to Quinn.

The use-of-force investigation will be conducted by the Metropolitan Police Department, Quinn said.

The incident prompted a brief evacuation of the White House North Lawn.

ABC News' Pierre Thomas, Luke Barr and Jack Date contributed to this report.

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