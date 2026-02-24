Savannah Guthrie announces new $1M reward for recovery of mom Nancy Guthrie

(NEW YORK) -- "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie announced on Tuesday a new $1 million reward for the recovery of her mom, Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing since Feb. 1.

The combined reward between the family and law enforcement now stands at $1.2 million.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home early on Sunday, Feb. 1.

"We still believe in a miracle," Savannah Guthrie said in her Tuesday morning Instagram post. "We also know she may be lost. She may be gone."

