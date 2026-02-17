Reactions to the death of the Rev. Jesse Jackson

Eulogies are pouring in after the death of the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, who led the U.S. Civil Rights Movement for decades. The protege of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and two-time presidential candidate was 84.

___

“He was a gifted negotiator and a courageous bridge‑builder, serving humanity by bringing calm into tense rooms and creating pathways where none existed.

"My family shares a long and meaningful history with him, rooted in a shared commitment to justice and love. As we grieve, we give thanks for a life that pushed hope into weary places." — Rev. Bernice King, daughter of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

___

“Reverend Jackson was more than a civil rights advocate — he was a living bridge between generations, carrying forward the unfinished work and sacred promise of the Civil Rights Movement.

“He walked with courage when the road was uncertain, spoke with conviction when the truth was inconvenient, and stood with the poor, the marginalized, and the forgotten when it was not popular to do so.” — Martin Luther King III and his wife, Arndrea Waters King

___

"Today, I lost the man who first called me into purpose when I was just twelve years old. And our nation lost one of its greatest moral voices. The Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson was not simply a civil rights leader; he was a movement unto himself. He carried history in his footsteps and hope in his voice. One of the greatest honors of my life was learning at his side. He reminded me that faith without action is just noise. He taught me that protest must have purpose, that faith must have feet, and that justice is not seasonal, it is daily work."— Rev. Al Sharpton

___

"I knew him well, long before becoming President. He was a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and 'street smarts.' He was very gregarious - Someone who truly loved people! ... Jesse was a force of nature like few others before him." — President Donald Trump

___

“He was a frequent presence during our April 4th commemorations of Dr. King’s assassination at the Lorraine Motel, not as a guest, but as a witness to history and a steward of King’s unfinished work. His words, presence, and leadership during those solemn remembrances reminded us all of the price of freedom and the urgency of our continued struggle.” — The National Civil Rights Museum, located on the site of the former Lorraine Motel where the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated

___

“With an eloquence and rhythmic rhetoric all his own, Jesse Jackson reminded America that equal justice is not inevitable; it requires vigilance and commitment, and for freedom fighters, sacrifice. His ministry was poetry and spiritual power in the public square. He advanced King’s dream and bent the arc of history closer to justice." — Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. pastored for a time

___

“Reverend Jesse Jackson was not only a civil rights icon—he was family to the NAACP. His work advanced Black America at every turn. He challenged this nation to live up to its highest ideals, and he reminded our movement that hope is both a strategy and a responsibility. His historic run for president inspired millions and brought race to the forefront of American politics." — NAACP Chairman Leon W. Russell, Vice Chair Karen Boykin Towns and President & CEO Derrick Johnson

___

“His campaigns for an end to apartheid included disinvestment from the apartheid economy and challenging the support the regime enjoyed in certain circles and institutions internationally.

“We are deeply indebted to the energy, principled clarity and personal risk with which he supported our struggle and campaigned for freedom and equality in other parts of the world.” — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

___

“Of the generation that took up the mantle directly from Dr. King, Jesse Jackson stood among the last standard-bearers—relentless in his pursuit of justice, fearless in speaking truth to power, and resolute in his belief that America could be better than it was. He created what he often called ‘productive tension,’ forcing the nation to confront its conscience and act.” — National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial

___

“Because of Reverend Jackson, millions were empowered to say, ‘I am somebody.’ His legacy is woven into every advancement in voting rights, economic justice, and civil rights over the last half-century.” — Ben Crump, civil rights attorney

___

“Indeed, Jesse Jackson was a gift from God and a witness that God exists in the ways he cared for and lifted all people, the way he called forth a rainbow coalition of people to challenge economic and social inequality from the pulpit to a historic presidential run, the way he dared to keep hope alive whenever the nation struggled with being who she says she is and yet ought to be.” — Rev. William Barber, minister and activist

___

“His historic presidential campaigns paved the way for generations of Black leaders to imagine ourselves in rooms we were once told were closed to us. Reverend Jackson also stood up when it mattered; when it wasn’t easy and when it wasn’t popular. His support for marriage equality and for LGBTQ+ people affirmed a simple, powerful truth: our liberation is bound together.” — Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign

