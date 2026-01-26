Private jet crashes while taking off during storm in Maine

(BANGOR, Maine) -- A private jet carrying eight people crashed while taking off from Bangor International Airport in Maine during the massive winter storm, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Preliminary information from the FAA said there was one survivor. Authorities have not disclosed the conditions of others on board.

The FAA said the Bombardier Challenger 600 crashed around 7:45 p.m. Sunday as the deadly storm slammed the Northeast.

At the time of the crash, the Bangor International Airport was open, with deicing operations underway and both commercial and private planes landing and departing, Bangor International Airport Director Jose Saavedra said on Monday.

First responders were at the scene of the crash within a minute, Saavedra said.

"The snowstorm started taking effect into the vicinity right around that time," he said.

"This is normal for us to deal with weather events, and we had crews on site to address the weather event," he said.

The airport will be closed for at least 24 hours as airport officials wait for National Transportation Safety Board investigators to arrive, Saavedra said.

