Phillies closer José Alvarado suspended for 80 games after failing performance-enhancing drug test

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
Cardinals Phillies Baseball Philadelphia Phillies' José Alvarado pitches during the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)
Philadelphia Phillies closer José Alvarado has been suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball after failing a performance-enhancing drug test.

The suspension also will prevent him from pitching in the postseason.

This story will be updated.

