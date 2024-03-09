Oscars 2024: What to know about Hollywood's biggest night

The 96th Academy Awards are here. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations, followed by Poor Things with 11 and Killers of the Flower Moon with 10.

Here’s everything to know:

⏰ When is the show?

The Academy Awards take place on Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The show will be broadcast live on ABC and streamed live on ABC.com, ABC's app and Hulu.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the show — his fourth time doing so.

🎤 Who's presenting?

Mahershala Ali, Bad Bunny, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jessica Lange, Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew McConaughey, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Lupita Nyong'o, Catherine O'Hara, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Octavia Spencer, Michelle Yeoh, Ramy Youssef and Zendaya are among the announced presenters.

🎹 Who's performing?

Becky G: "The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot

Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson: "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie

Jon Batiste: "It Never Went Away" from American Symphony

Scott George and the Osage Singers: "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from Killers of the Flower Moon

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell: "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie

Read more about the songs being performed.

🎬 Who are the nominees in the top categories?

Best Picture: American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, The Zone of Interest

Directing: Jonathan Glazer — The Zone of Interest, Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things, Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer, Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon, Justine Triet — Anatomy of a Fall

Actress in a leading role: Annette Bening — Nyad, Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon, Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall, Carey Mulligan — Maestro, Emma Stone — Poor Things

Actor in a leading role: Bradley Cooper — Maestro, Colman Domingo — Rustin, Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers, Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer, Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Actress in a supporting role: Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple, Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer, America Ferrera — Barbie, Jodie Foster — Nyad, Da'Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Actor in a supporting role: Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction, Robert De Niro — Killers of the Flower Moon, Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer, Ryan Gosling — Barbie, Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Click here for a full list of the nominees.

🖥 How can I watch the nominated movies?

Yahoo Entertainment's Danica Creahan put together a handy guide on how to watch all the films in the Best Picture category.

👀 Snubs and surprises

While Barbie earned eight nominations, its director, Greta Gerwig, and lead actress, Margot Robbie, were left out of their respective categories.

Barbie co-star America Ferrera scored a surprising supporting actress nomination.

Leonardo DiCaprio, once again, missed out on a lead actor nomination.

The stars of May December — Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton — didn't get nominated.

Click here for a full rundown of all the snubs and surprises.

🔎 Any firsts?

10 Oscar nominees had their names announced for the first time: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, America Ferrera, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Jeffrey Wright, Sterling K. Brown, Sandra Hüller and Lily Gladstone.

Speaking of Gladstone: She is the first Native American woman to be nominated for lead actress.

81-year-old Martin Scorsese became the oldest nominee in the best director category.

Composer John Williams scored his 49th nomination for original score on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. He now has more Oscar nominations than any living person.

For the first time in Academy Awards history, three non-English films — Anatomy of a Fall, Past Lives and The Zone of Interest — are best picture nominees.

📝 Reactions from the nominees

Click here and here to read more reactions from the nominees.

🗣 What the critics are saying

Read a sampling of the opinions on this year's nominations:

Oppenheimer looks unstoppable with a commanding 13 Oscar nominations [IndieWire]

Maestro is obvious Oscars bait, but that doesn't make it a good movie [Business Insider]

American Fiction review – entertaining comedy collision of race, class and envy [The Guardian]

2024's Oscar nominees complicate 2023's year of girlhood [AV Club]

Opinion: Why the Barbie Oscars snubs are so enraging [CNN]

The Oscars judges aren't sexist for snubbing Barbie's women – they're right [The Telegraph]

Women are making great films, but they're still getting ignored by the Academy [Business Insider]