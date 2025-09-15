NYC man charged with murder after intentionally hitting 16-year-old girl with his car: DA

(NEW YORK) -- A New York City man has been charged with murder after he intentionally hit three people with his car, including a 16-year-old girl, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Queens District Attorney's Office.

Edwin Cruz Gomez, 38, was arraigned on Sunday on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, vehicular manslaughter and "other crimes" for "intentionally driving his vehicle at four people, including a teenager and his mother whom he sexually propositioned just minutes earlier," the district attorney's office said in a press release on Monday.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:10 a.m. on Saturday when the suspect -- who was with several other men outside the Prima Donna Restaurant in Queens, New York -- encountered the teen and her mother, "offering them both money for sexual acts," officials said.

After the suspect "subjected 16-year-old Jhoanny Alvarez and her mother to crude sexual solicitations and harassment," a verbal altercation, which then grew to a physical altercation, ensued between the teen's stepfather and the suspect, officials said. Bystanders were able to intervene and separate the men, officials said.

The victim, her mother, stepfather and boyfriend proceeded to walk away from the restaurant, which is when the suspect got into his car, "barreled his 3-ton vehicle into them" and "pinned the teen against a pole" with his Chevrolet Suburban, the district attorney's office said.

After striking the teen, her mother and stepfather, he then proceeded to put the SUV in reverse, struck an unoccupied van, abandoned his vehicle and "fled the scene on foot," officials said.

Once emergency responders arrived on the scene, the 16-year-old was determined to be deceased, officials said. The teen's mother was transported to a local hospital "for treatment of injuries to her leg sustained during the collision," officials said.

The suspect, who approached "uninformed NYPD officers" a few blocks away from the scene, reported he was assaulted and then "led officers back to the location of the collision," officials said.

Cruz's blood alcohol content was then measured to be 0.137%, well above the legal limit of 0.08%, officials said. He was taken into custody the same day, according to court records.

The suspect's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19, according to the district attorney's office.

If convicted, he could face 25 years to life in prison, the district attorney's office said.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement that officials will "seek justice" for the teen and her family.

Cruz's attorney did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.