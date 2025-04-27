NFL Draft fantasy winners + losers: Warren in Indy is rough + Harvey in Denver is not | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

The NFL Draft is in the books and we decided to do something no one has ever done after the draft warps up. We decided to identify the biggest fantasy winners and losers from this year's draft. What a concept! Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to pick the guys that had the best landing sports and worst landing spots for fantasy in this year's draft. The two also 'stand on the table' with their boldest rookie fantasy predictions for 2025.

(3:45) - Fantasy loser: Tyler Warren going to the Colts

(8:05) - Fantasy loser: Rhamondre Stevenson after Patriots drafted TreVeyon Henderson

(12:30) - Fantasy loser: Kevin Stefanski because that QB depth chart is YIKES

(17:50) - Fantasy loser: Emeka Egbuka going to the Bucs

(21:40) - Fantasy loser: Rome Odunze after Bears adding two weapons in draft

(28:00) - Fantasy loser: Damien Martinez going to the Seahawks

(30:25) - Fantasy winner: Carolina Panthers passing offense

(36:35) - Fantasy winner: Quinshon Judkins to the Browns

(39:45) - Fantasy winner: Terrance Ferguson going to the Rams

(43:00) - Fantasy winners: Drake Maye and Kyle Williams

(46:40) - Fantasy winners: Isaac Teslaa going to the Lions

(51:40) - Fantasy winners: Bhayshul Tuten going to the Jaguars

(55:50) - Fantasy winners: RJ Harvey going to the Broncos

(1:00:10) - Stand on the table: Harmon and Behren's bold rookie predictions

