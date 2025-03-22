NCAA tournament: Michigan blitzes Texas A&M late, rallies past Aggies into Sweet 16

Michigan trailed on Saturday for most of the second half and at multiple times by 10 points.

But it led when it mattered most after rallying for a 91-79 come-from-behind win over No. 4 seed Texas A&M.

The fifth-seeded Wolverines took their first lead of the second half on a pair of free throws from backup guard Roddy Gayle Jr. at 71-70 with 6:08 remaining. The shots helped shift momentum to the Wolverines after the Aggies controlled most of the second half.

Despite a scoreless first half from All-SEC guard Wade Taylor IV, the Aggies took a 39-35 lead into the break. They extended it to 60-50 with 13:17 remaining. But the Wolverines chipped away at the lead from there and ultimately gained control of the scoreboard for good with Gayle's free throws.

Michigan extended its lead to as high as 82-73, then thwarted Texas A&M's own comeback bid to secure the win. Gayle and All-Big Ten center Vladislav Goldin led the way.

Goldin controlled the post for the Wolverines while tallying a team-high 23 points and 11 rebounds while hitting multiple big buckets down the stretch. He scored nine of his 23 points in the gaem's final 5:50

Gayle, meanwhile, led the Wolverines with 26 points off the bench and helped spark the Michigan rally with a 4-for-6 effort from 3-point distance.

This story will be updated.