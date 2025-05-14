NBA playoffs: Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers hold on late to close out Cavaliers and advance to Eastern Conference finals

The Indiana Pacers are heading back to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers surged held on late on Tuesday night to grab a 114-105 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena in Game 5 of their series. That officially gave the Pacers the 4-1 series win and punched their ticket to a second consecutive finals.

It also sent the top-ranked team in the Eastern Conference home early. Cleveland, which won 15 straight games to start the year, won 64 games in the regular season — which was its second-best output in franchise history. The Cavaliers haven't been back to the NBA Finals since 2018, which was the end of the LeBron James era.

Pacers rally out of early 19-point hole

The Cavaliers came out ready to go on Tuesday, and jumped up to a 12-point lead after the first quarter thanks to 13 quick points from Donovan Mitchell. That lead came despite the Cavaliers going 0-of-5 from deep.

But just like that, after falling down by as many as 19, the Pacers turned it on and completely flipped the game before halftime. They mounted a long 27-9 run and cut the game back to just four points at the break. Haliburton hit three different 3-pointers in less than a minute, too, including one from just inside the Cleveland halfcourt logo.

HALIBURTON FROM WAYYYY DOWNTOWN 🎯



Pacers on a 16-4 run on TNT! pic.twitter.com/5Gs4BpmcRE — NBA (@NBA) May 14, 2025

Haliburton dropped 17 points in the first half and hit five 3-pointers, all of which came in the second quarter. Donovan Mitchell had 16 points, but shot just 3-of-11 from the field and 0-of-5 from behind the arc for Cleveland.

It took them a few minutes in the third quarter — and head coach Rick Carlisle called a timeout just a minute in after they gave up two quick buckets — but the Pacers finally took the lead back after a Pascal Siakam 3-pointer just a few minutes later. That capped a mini 11-0 run that spanned less than two full minutes.

Siakam's triple gives Indiana the lead ‼️ pic.twitter.com/kLFya3Am2V — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 14, 2025

The Cavaliers’ offense shut down for most of the rest of the quarter, too, which only became worse after Mitchell limped off the floor around the five minute mark. Mitchell left Game 4 early, too, after he tweaked his ankle just before halftime. Mitchell didn’t appear to do anything specifically, but he appeared to be in more and more pain as the quarter went on.

By the end of the period, the Pacers had built up a nine-point lead that felt like it was 20 points or more. They ended the quarter on a 31-13 run. The Cavaliers shot a brutal 7-of-24 in the period, and went more than seven minutes without a made field goal during the worst of it. Mitchell made it back onto the floor by the end of the period, however, and he immediately converted an and-one.

Though the Cavaliers used a quick 10-2 burst to cut it back to a single point, that was as close as they got. Haliburton responded with a dunk right away, which seemed to reset Indiana. The Pacers then responded to every push the Cavaliers made the rest of the way — including back-to-back 3-pointers from Mitchell, and another one with about 90 seconds left to keep it a one possession game. But Andrew Nembhard converted an and-one on the other end after hitting a short bucket through Darius Garland. That allowed the Pacers the space they needed to cruise to the nine-point win in the final minute and officially wrap up the series.

Andrew Nembhard with the basket and the foul to put us up 6 with just over a minute 🔥 pic.twitter.com/u00rw6WSAT — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 14, 2025

Mitchell led Cleveland with 35 points and nine rebounds. Evan Mobley finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds, and De'Andre Hunter put up 12 points off the bench. The Cavaliers, who went just 9-of-35 from behind the arc, missed four straight free throws to end the game, too.

Haliburton led the way with 31 points and eight assists for the Pacers. He shot 10-of-15 from the field with six 3-pointers. Pascal Siakam added 21 points and eight rebounds, and Nembhard finished with 18 points.

The Pacers will now await the winner of the New York Knicks-Boston Celtics series. The Knicks hold a 3-1 lead over the Celtics, who just lost star Jayson Tatum to an Achilles injury, heading into Game 5 on Wednesday night. If the Knicks can win, it will be their first trip to the conference finals since 1999.

While they still have a ways to go to pull it off, Haliburton and the Pacers are now just four wins away from making their first Finals appearance in 25 years.