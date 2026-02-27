Nancy Guthrie latest: Sheriff investigating ring camera from 2.5 miles away

(TUCSON, Ariz.) -- The Pima County Sheriff's Department said video obtained by Fox News is part of the investigation into the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, though it is unclear whether it has any relevance to the case.

A ring camera 2.5 miles from Guthrie's house captured a car going by around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 1, about the time police believe the 84-year-old was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home by an unknown suspect.

The FBI said it is aware of the footage.

The sheriff's department has asked homeowners across Pima County to submit their home security footage. Investigators have canvassed an area within 2 miles of Guthrie's home.

Investigators have had glimpses of vehicles from various cameras but, as yet, have not associated a particular vehicle to Guthrie's kidnapping, sources familiar with the case told ABC News.

After a nearly month-long investigation, the FBI is preparing to turn over the house to the Guthrie family, the sources said.

That signals the home is no longer considered a crime scene of evidentiary value, but the sheriff's department will stick close.

The sheriff's department said it "plans to maintain a patrol presence in the Guthrie neighborhood."

Guthrie's daughter, "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, announced on Tuesday a new $1 million reward for the recovery of her mom. The combined reward between the family and law enforcement now stands at $1.2 million.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900.

