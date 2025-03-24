Multiple incendiary devices found at Tesla dealership in Texas: Police

AUSTIN, Texas — Multiple incendiary devices were found at a Tesla dealership in Austin, Texas, on Monday morning, according to the Austin Police Department.

Officers located the "suspicious devices" after responding to a Tesla dealership on U.S. Route 183 just after 8 a.m. local time and called the Austin Police Department Bomb Squad to investigate, police said in a statement.

The devices were determined to be incendiary and were "taken into police custody without incident," officials said.

Police said it is an ongoing investigation, and had no further information to release at this time.

Recent attacks aimed at Tesla dealerships, vehicles and charging stations have been reported in Las Vegas; Seattle; Kansas City, Missouri; and Charleston, South Carolina, as well as other cities across the United States since Tesla CEO Elon Musk began his role with the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

In a public announcement Friday evening, the FBI said incidents targeting Teslas have been recorded in at least nine states since January, including arson, gunfire and graffiti.

"These criminal actions appear to have been conducted by lone offenders, and all known incidents occurred at night," the FBI said in the public service announcement. "Individuals require little planning to use rudimentary tactics, such as improvised incendiary devices and firearms, and may perceive these attacks as victimless property crimes."

The FBI urged the public to be vigilant and to look out for suspicious activity in areas around Tesla dealerships.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.