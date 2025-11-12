More than 850 flights canceled in US early Wednesday, tracker says

(NEW YORK) -- At least 878 flights were canceled in the United States early on Wednesday, with the departures from the busy hubs of Chicago, Denver and Atlanta leading the list of the most cancellations, according to a flight-data tracker.
Another 404 flights had been delayed as of about 5 a.m. ET, according to FlightAware.
The Federal Aviation Administration continues to limit capacity at 40 major U.S. airports. Many federal employees, including Transportation Security Administration staffers, were working without pay as the partisan impasse dragged on in Washington.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
