More rain on the way after flash flooding slams Pacific Northwest

NEW YORK — A series of storm systems fueled by an atmospheric river brought flash flooding to the Pacific Northwest this weekend -- and more rain is on the way.

The new system will bring more heavy rain, snow, gusty winds and the threat of avalanches to the Northwest and northern Rockies on Monday and Tuesday.

Damaging winds reaching 60 to 80 mph are possible from the Washington and Oregon coast all the way inland to Montana.

The Spokane area in eastern Washington was inundated with 3 to 6 inches of rain this weekend, washing out roads. Now, the additional heavy rain could cause flooding in western Washington and Oregon on Monday.

In the northern Rockies, a flood watch has been issued for Montana and Idaho due to the snow melt and rain.

In the highest elevations of the northern Rockies, an avalanche warning has been issued after the rain and snow caused the snowpack to become unstable.

These storms are also bringing huge waves up to 34 feet to the West Coast.

