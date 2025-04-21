Mavericks GM Nico Harrison admits he didn't realize how important Luka Dončić trade was to fanbase

Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison held a press conference on Monday, following up on an attempt to hold a "small media roundtable" with select reporters in which no cameras or recording devices were allowed.

The topic that reporters most wanted to address was the controversial Luka Dončić trade that Harrison hadn't made much effort to explain publicly to a fanbase outraged by their beloved star being dealt to another team.

In a surprising admission, Harrison said that he didn't realize Mavericks fans would react as strongly as they did.

"I knew Luka was important to this fanbase," he said. "I didn’t quite know to what level."

Harrison continued to emphasize the notion that Dončić was traded because "defense wins championships" and the Dallas roster was better suited for that after the deal.

