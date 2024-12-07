Massachusetts congresswoman says family was targeted with a bomb threat

WESTFORD, Mass. — A Democratic member of Congress has become the latest victim of increased threats against federal lawmakers in the last two weeks.

Rep. Lori Trahan of Massachusetts said Saturday that her family and home received a bomb threat. No one was harmed and the Westford Police Department, U.S. Capitol Police and the Massachusetts State Police are all investigating the threat, she said.

"It’s a good time to say the obvious: threats of violence and intimidation have no place in our country," Trahan said in a statement.

The threat against Trahan came a week after several Democratic members received similar threats against their families.

Reps. Joe Courtney, Jahana Hayes, Jim Himes and John Larson, who all represent districts in Connecticut, said their homes were targeted on Thanksgiving. Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Seth Magaziner, also of Rhode Island, said they were targets of bomb threats last week

No bombs were found and none of the elected officials nor their families were hurt, authorities said.

The investigations into the threats are ongoing.

Some of President-elect Trump's cabinet selections were also targeted with threats last week.

Investigators are looking into bomb threats sent to Rep. Elise Stefanik, Trump's pick for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; Brooke Rollins, Trump’s pick for agriculture secretary; Lee Zeldin, the former congressman Trump has tapped to lead the EPA; and Pete Hegseth, Trump's pick for defense secretary.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and President Joe Biden condemned last week's threats.

"House Democrats will not be deterred or intimidated from serving the people by violent threats," Jeffries said in a statement last week.

