Manhunt underway in Tennessee for veteran with extensive survival training accused of trying to kill wife

(TENNESSEE) -- A manhunt is underway in Tennessee for a man with "extensive" survival training who is accused of shooting his wife then fleeing into the woods, authorities said.

Local, state and federal authorities are involved in the search for Craig Berry, who is wanted for second-degree attempted murder, according to the Stewart County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a domestic altercation at his residence in Dover around 1:30 a.m. on May 1, according to Stewart County Sheriff's Office. Berry fled into the woods near his home after allegedly shooting his wife and was gone before deputies arrived, authorities said.

His wife was transported to a medical facility, according to the sheriff's office, which did not provide details on her condition.

The sheriff's office said Berry is very familiar with the area and warned it could be a "lengthy process" to capture him.

"Berry is a retired special forces veteran and has extensive training in survival tactics," Stewart County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Paulette Redman said in a statement on Monday. "He is an excellent swimmer and diver, and is in good physical shape."

Berry is armed with "at least one handgun" and may have taken extra ammunition, according to Redman. He is not believed to have any phone or other means of communication on him, she said.

Berry was captured by a trail camera wearing camouflage clothing, the sheriff's office said while releasing the photo.

"We are not ruling out the possibility that he has received some outside assistance after the incident," Redman said.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the search, the sheriff's office said.

There is no information indicating that he is no longer in the area, the sheriff's office said Monday.

He was last seen near River Trace Road, and authorities are conducting a "very detailed search" of the area from River Trace Road to Highway 79 to parts of Highway 232 this week, the sheriff's office said Monday.

The sheriff's office advised residents to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

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