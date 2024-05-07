Man who lived with mother charged with her murder after police find body in bathtub

NEW YORK — A man who lived with his mother allegedly murdered her and left her body in the bathtub inside their shared home, police say.

Jeremy Gentry, a 48-year-old man from Fruitland, Maryland, has been charged with first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault and reckless endangerment after Beatrice Kay Gentry, 68, was found dead inside their home on the 200 block of Sand Castle Boulevard, according to the Maryland State Police.

Police were first alerted to the incident shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday when the Fruitland Police Department and emergency medical service personnel were dispatched to the residence on regarding a report of “an unconscious woman,” according to the Maryland State Police.

“Once they entered the home, police and EMS personnel located an unresponsive woman in the bathtub,” authorities said. “EMS personnel pronounced her deceased on the scene. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was subsequently requested by the Fruitland Police Department to assume the investigation.”

The deceased was subsequently identified as Beatrice Kay Gentry who shared the home with her son, Jeremy Gentry, police said.

The cause and manner of Gentry’s death are currently pending autopsy results and police did not disclose a possible motive in her alleged murder.

“Maryland State Police Forensic Crime Scene Technicians processed the scene for evidence,” authorities said. “Further investigative efforts revealed Jeremy Gentry as the suspect. Subsequent consultation with the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office led to State Police investigators obtaining an arrest warrant for Jeremy Gentry.”

Police say that Gentry was arrested on Monday morning without incident.

Gentry is currently awaiting a bond hearing before a Wicomico County District Court Commissioner while an investigation into the alleged murder is being conducted by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Snow Hill Police Department and the Fruitland Police Department.

The investigation into Gentry’s death is currently ongoing.

