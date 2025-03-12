National

Man shot outside Chicago's O’Hare Airport following altercation

By Jon Haworth, ABC News
CHICAGO — At least one person has been shot outside Chicago O'Hare International Airport early Wednesday morning, police said.

Police responded to a report of an altercation taking place between multiple individuals outside of Terminal 2 on the street, police said in a statement.

"During the altercation, shots were fired and a 25-year-old male victim sustained two gun shot wounds to the lower body," police continued.

The victim was immediately taken to Lutheran General Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police confirmed that a potential suspect in the shooting is being interviewed by detectives but did not disclose any possible motives in the shooting or whether those involved knew each other.

Witness say that dozens of shell casings could be seen on the ground and that detectives are investigating a white BMW that is parked outside Terminal 1.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

