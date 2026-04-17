Man at large after allegedly killing woman 8 months pregnant with his baby: Police

(HOUSTON) -- A man is at large after allegedly killing a woman who was 8 months pregnant with his baby, according to authorities.

Ashanti Allen, a 23-year-old Houston woman, was reported missing on April 10, Houston police said. Allen's pregnancy was considered high-risk, according to the search and recovery organization Texas EquuSearch, whose members helped in the search.

On Thursday, police said a 23-year-old woman was found dead near a Houston community center. Police did not confirm the identity, but the family confirmed the victim was Allen, and Texas EquuSearch said the victim is believed to be Allen and her unborn child, Jackson.

The father of her baby, 24-year-old Kevin Faux, is charged with murder, police said, noting that Faux is not in custody.

Faux has a history of assault charges, according to court records obtained by Houston ABC station KTRK, including a September 2025 case when he allegedly assaulted Allen.

Allen's cause of death is pending an autopsy, police said.

"My body’s been numb ever since I received the phone call," Allen’s father, Edward Allen, told reporters. "We was hoping for the best. But now we’ve heard the worst.”

"Being pregnant, eight months, with my first grandson… I can't even tell you how I feel," Edward Allen said. "… I love my baby girl. She's my only girl."

He said the 23-year-old was excited to be a mother.

"Her life was going somewhere," he said.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends as they navigate through this very difficult time," Texas EquuSearch said in a statement. "Thank you for all who were involved and members who showed up each day, giving it their all."

Houston police ask anyone with information about the case or information on Faux's whereabouts to call the department at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

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