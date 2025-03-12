Man caught attempting to smuggle living turtle through airport security down the front of his pants

NEWARK, NJ — A Pennsylvania man attempting to go through airport security was discovered to have been hiding a living turtle in his pants as he tried to sneak it onto the plane, authorities said.

The incident took place last Friday at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey when a man from Pennsylvania was going through a body scan in the security area when an alarm was triggered "in the area of the man's groin," according to a statement from the Transportation Security Administration on Tuesday.

"A TSA officer administered a pat-down of the area of the man's body where the alarm was triggered and in doing so, determined that there was something concealed in the area of the man's groin," TSA officials said regarding the incident. "When asked if there was something hidden in his pants, the man, a resident of East Stroudsburg, Pa., reached down the front of his pants and pulled out a live turtle that was wrapped in a small blue towel."

The turtle was estimated to be approximately five inches in length and identified to be a red-ear slider turtle – one of the most popular breeds of pet turtle in the United States - by the man once he was caught by airport security.

"Port Authority Police questioned the man, took possession of the turtle and indicated that they would contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and local animal control officials," the TSA said.

The unnamed man missed his flight and was escorted out of the checkpoint by police.

Thomas Carter, TSA's Federal Security Director for New Jersey, said that this is the first time he has ever seen someone trying to smuggle a live animal down the front on their pants as they attempted to go through security.

"I commend our officer who conducted the pat-down in a very professional manner in an effort to resolve the alarm," said Carter. "We have seen travelers try to conceal knives and other weapons on their person, in their shoes and in their luggage, however I believe this is the first time we have come across someone who was concealing a live animal down the front of his pants. As best as we could tell, the turtle was not harmed by the man's actions."

