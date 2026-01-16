Man accused of fatally shooting neighbor through wall charged with manslaughter

(DANBURY, Conn.) -- A man wanted for the fatal shooting of his neighbor, who was shot through a wall in a Connecticut townhouse last week, has been charged with manslaughter following his surrender, police said Friday.

Victor Quispe, 37, was shot inside his home in Danbury the night of Jan. 7, according to police. He was struck by a single round that traveled through a wall in the townhouse, police said. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspected gunman was not at the scene when police arrived, police said. Two days after the shooting, the City of Danbury Police Department said they had issued an arrest warrant for Quispe's neighbor, 42-year-old David Grullon Jr., in connection with the homicide.

Grullon surrendered to police Thursday evening and has been charged with multiple offenses, including second-degree manslaughter, police said. Additional charges include reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a minor and firearm offenses, police said.

His bond was set at $1 million during his arraignment on Friday. He has not posted bond and is next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2 for a plea hearing, according to a court official.

Police have not released any additional details on the shooting, including why Grullon allegedly discharged the firearm.

"This matter remains under investigation," the City of Danbury Police Department said in a statement on Friday announcing the arrest and charges in the deadly shooting. "No additional information will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the case."

Grullon's attorney, Gene Zingaro, told ABC News he has no comment on the charges at this time. Zingaro said he had picked Grullon up out of state and brought him in for a "safe surrender."

"This was his request," Zingaro said.

The shooting victim, Quispe, was a local barber known as Legends Barber Co. His fiancée is pregnant with their first child, according to a GoFundMe for the family.

"His generosity was boundless -- he always remembered family back home, often providing meals or support to those in need," his obituary stated. "His giving spirit extended to all of us; he was known for offering gifts so extravagant that we would lovingly argue with him about it."

Quispe had moved to the U.S. from his native Peru at the age of five, his family said. He was remembered for his "contagious" laugh, sense of style, love of Peruvian food, "endless affection" and strong work ethic to provide for his family and first child, according to his obituary.

Quispe worked at Legends Barber Co. in Danbury, where he "wasn't just a barber, but a trusted friend to countless people," Danbury Mayor Roberto Alves said in a statement on social media last week.

One of his customers, Randy Hamilton, told ABC New York station WABC that Quispe was an "excellent barber," but also a "good friend, good person."

"I can always get a haircut, that's nothing, I can get that from anywhere but the person that he was is like, you don't find too many people like that," Hamilton told the station.

