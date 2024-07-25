Man, 70, found safe nearly week after going missing on off-road trail

NEW YORK — A 70-year-old man is in "good spirits" after being found nearly a week after going missing while on an off-road trail in California, authorities said Wednesday.

Warren Elliott got lost after walking away from his group while on the Rubicon Trail in Placer County Friday afternoon, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Following a dayslong search in tough terrain, Elliott was found "safe and uninjured" Wednesday morning at Hell Hole Reservoir, the sheriff's office said. A person texted 911 at approximately 8 a.m. PT that they were with a missing person who was determined to be Elliott, the sheriff's office said.

Elliott was camping in Rubicon Springs with a group doing trail rehab ahead of an upcoming event dubbed the Jeepers Jamboree when he got lost after going out for a walk, the sheriff's office said. He was familiar with the area but upon returning from his walk he went in the wrong direction, according to the sheriff's office.

Elliott managed to drink water from a river and ate a "handful of berries" while lost, the sheriff's office said.

He was found roughly nine miles from the point where he was last seen though had walked much farther than that over the past five days, the sheriff's office said.

Elise Soviar, a spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff's Office, said Elliott was airlifted out of the area by helicopter. The remote region, located west of Lake Tahoe, is accessible by road, though a helicopter was the quickest way to evacuate him, she said.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter transported him to the command post at Homewood Mountain Resort, where he was "greeted by cheers and clapping" and reunited with his family, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office released a video of Elliott's emotional return, in which he could be seen in the now-tattered shirt he was wearing when he went missing.

"This is a tremendous relief for Mr. Elliott's family and friends," the sheriff's office said in a social media post. "A heartfelt thank you to all the search and rescue teams who tirelessly assisted from across the state."

The sheriff's office said they were also "immensely grateful to Jeepers Jamboree," which provided food, drinks and a place to camp overnight amid the search.

Dozens of searchers from 10 agencies across the state were involved in the search, which also used drones and dog teams, according to the sheriff's office.

The Rubicon Trail is an approximately 22-mile-long route near Lake Tahoe that features a popular off-highway vehicle trail.

"Tears of joy are flowing this morning," the Jeepers Jamboree said on social media after Elliott was found. "All of us at Jeepers Jamboree are so incredibly relieved to have Warren found! We can't express the appreciation we have for everyone who has been a part of finding Warren!"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.