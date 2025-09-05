At least 450 people taken into ICE custody at Hyundai plant in Georgia

(ELLABELL, Ga.) -- United States immigration authorities have arrested at least 450 people in a raid on a Hyundai manufacturing site in Georgia, federal officials confirmed Friday.

The Hyundai facility, located in Ellabell, Georgia -- approximately 30 miles west of Savannah -- was raided “as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into allegations of unlawful employment practices and other serious federal crimes,” according to a statement from a public affairs officer with the Department of Homeland Security.

“This operation underscores our commitment to protecting jobs for Georgians, ensuring a level playing field for businesses that comply with the law, safeguarding the integrity of our economy, and protecting workers from exploitation,” the statement continued.

Hyundai released a statement regarding the raid, saying it was aware of the incident and “closely monitoring the situation and working to understand the specific circumstances.”

“As of today, it is our understanding that none of those detained is directly employed by Hyundai Motor Company,” Hyundai said.

In a press briefing on Friday, the South Korea's foreign ministry said it has conveyed its "concerns and regret" to the United States over the raid on a Hyundai-LG battery plant, "urging special attention to ensure that the legitimate rights and interests of our citizens are not violated."

"The economic activities of our companies investing in the U.S. and the rights and interests of our nationals must not be unfairly violated," a spokesperson for the foreign ministry said.

Consular officials were sent to the plant and local diplomatic missions were told to set up a task force to address issues related to the raid.

“This investigation is focused on ensuring accountability for those who violate the law and upholding the rule of law,” the DHS spokesperson said.

Federal officials are planning a press briefing to release more information "regarding a recent criminal search warrant and enforcement actions to combat illegal employment practices in the state of Georgia," according to DHS officials.

