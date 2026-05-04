At least 23 people injured in Oklahoma lake party mass shooting: Police

(EDMOND, Okla.) -- At least 23 people were injured in a shooting that erupted Sunday night during what police alleged was a "unsanctioned" lakeside party in Edmond, Oklahoma, that had been advertised on social media and drew a large crowd of young adults.

The shooting occurred at around 9 p.m. at Arcadia Lake in Edmond, about 14 miles north of Oklahoma City, Emily Ward, a spokesperson for the Edmond Police Department, said during a conference Sunday night.

On Monday, Edmond police officials said the number of victims injured in the shooting grew from 13 to 23 as more showed up at emergency rooms on their own.

The victims' injuries ranged in severity, including gunshot wounds, police said.

According to Integris Health, victims treated for injuries at its Edmond and Oklahoma City hospitals ranged in age from 16 to 30.

No arrests have been announced, but police said in a statement Monday that "investigators are actively working the case and are not releasing suspect information at this time."

"The incident occurred during an unsanctioned party that began after dark and was advertised across multiple social media platforms, drawing a large crowd of young adults from across the metro area. The event was not a permitted or reserved gathering," according to the statement.

Edmond police officers responded to Arcadia Lake and the nearby Scissortail Campground after receiving multiple 911 calls from people reporting shots fired.

"There is no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to the public," according a police statement on Monday.

Seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect, police asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact the Edmond Police Department immediately.

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