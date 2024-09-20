Jaromir Jágr, 52, scores first goal in 37th, and likely last professional season

Jaromír Jágr scored the first goal of his 37th professional season on Friday during HC Rytíři Kladno's 4-2 win over HC Sparta Praha in the Czech Extraliga.

The 52-year-old Jágr netted his first goal since last April's playoff relegation series. His backhand attempt was denied, but the future Hall of Famer put home the rebound for the third goal of the game for Rytíři Kladno.

𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐎𝐓𝐒 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐒! 🗣️🔥



Jaromír Jágr právě vstřelil svůj první gól letošní sezony 💪#TELH | #momentytelh | @RytiriKladno pic.twitter.com/875YOKM7V9 — Tipsport extraliga (@telhcz) September 20, 2024

After recording an assist in the season opener, Jágr is currently a point-per-game player.

Jágr is in his eighth season back with Rytíři Kladno, the team he owns and operates, after being waived by the Calgary Flames during the 2017-18 NHL season after 22 games. The No. 5 overall pick in the 1990 NHL draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins has been hampered by injuries since returning home and only played 18 games last season.

The downtime last season afford Jágr the opportunity to have another moment with Penguins fans in Pittsburgh. During his recovery, he went back to the Steel City to take part in former teammate Mario Lemieux's adult fantasy camp and had his No. 68 retired by the franchise.

The end is near for Jágr

This week, Jágr confirmed to Rob Rossi of The Athletic that he is planning to retire following this season.

After the outpouring of love between Jágr and the city of Pittsburgh last season, team president of business operations Kevin Acklin, who was instrumental in organizing the retiring of Jágr's No. 68, is hoping that Jágr will be part of the organization in some capacity down the road.

“Clearly, this is a guy who has a love for this franchise and city that needs to be cultivated," Acklin told The Athletic. "I don’t know what that looks like. We have talked about the future.”

Hall of Fame timeline for Jágr

Jágr is second all-time in NHL scoring with 1,921 points and fourth all-time in goals scored with 766. He boasts two Stanley Cup titles, Olympic and World Championship gold medals, five NHL scoring titles, and a bevy of other individual honors and records. He's a shoo-in for induction into the Hockey of Fame — but when will that happen?

Whenever Jágr finally does retire, he would be eligible for induction after three years — so 2028 if the 2024-25 season is indeed his last.

But given Jágr's accomplishments, would the Hockey Hall of Fame waive the three-year waiting period to induct him early? Nine players have received that honor, including Wayne Gretzky (1999) and Jágr's former Penguins teammate Mario Lemieux (1997).

It would make sense if Jágr is the 10th to receive that honor.