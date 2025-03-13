It List: 'Novocaine' takes its shot, Millie Bobby Brown lights up 'The Electric State,' John Mulaney gets his own talk show

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. In it, I recommend a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

🎥 Novocaine gains from pain

When: Novocaine is in theaters March 14.

What to know: Jack Quaid plays an unlikely action hero who takes advantage of a rare genetic disorder that makes him impervious to physical pain as he fights to rescue his kidnapped dream girl (Amber Midthunder). [The Hollywood Reporter]

Why I'll be watching: When he was promoting Companion in January, Quaid told me he was shy about having so many movie trailers playing in theaters at once. His humility in the face of box-office dominance has convinced me that he will be a superstar. [Yahoo Entertainment]

🎥 The Electric State powers up

When: The Electric State starts streaming on Netflix March 14.

What to know: The sci-fi epic, which cost a whopping $320 million to make, stars Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt and a robot sidekick, who navigate a dystopian land where humans went to war with machines. [The Hollywood Reporter]

Why I'll be watching: The movie seems like it was made in a lab to skyrocket to No. 1 on the streaming service for the next several weeks, so I predict that it will be unavoidable. I am genuinely delighted to see Brown making a name for herself as an action star beyond Stranger Things, though. [The Hollywood Reporter]

🎥 Black Bag delivers the asset

When: Black Bag is in theaters March 14.

What to know: Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender play married spies who must decide where their true loyalties lie while sniffing out a traitor in their agency. [IndieWire]

Why I recommend it: Fassbender is no stranger to spy roles, but he told me that this one is different — the "psychological warfare" is more intense than the action. Seriously, these agents talk faster than the cast of Gilmore Girls. [Los Angeles Times]

📺 John Mulaney does it live

When: Everybody's Live With John Mulaney airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Netflix.

What to know: John Mulaney has always needed his own late night talk show, and now he finally has it — with a twist. The series is totally live and leans into his quick-thinking stand-up prowess and mastery of pop culture through interviews. [Los Angeles Times]

Why I recommend it: The first episode featured Michael Keaton, Joan Baez, Fred Armisen and Cypress Hill — a delightfully eclectic bunch. Richard Kind told me he was "terrified" about the live element, but he's extremely lovable as the announcer. [Rolling Stone/Yahoo Entertainment]

What to binge

▶️ Long Bright River navigates rough waters

When: All eight episodes of Long Bright River are now streaming on Peacock.

What to know: The miniseries follows a police officer (Amanda Seyfried) as she patrols an area of Philadelphia that was hit hard by the opioid crisis. She slowly realizes that her personal history may be connected to a series of deaths. [Variety]

Why I'll be bingeing: I'm excited to see Seyfried lean into a darker role! Plus, the book that the series is based on is one of my favorite thrillers of all time. [Yahoo Entertainment]

