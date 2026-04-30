Iran will be at the World Cup and will play in the US, FIFA boss says

(NEW YORK) -- Iran will be participating in the 2026 World Cup and will play in the United States, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in remarks Thursday.

"Of course Iran will play in the United States of America," he said. "And the reason for that is very simple, dear friends, it's because we have to unite."

He added, "We have to bring people together. It is my responsibility, it is our responsibility. Football unites the world, FIFA unites the world, you unite the world, we unite the world."

Iran said last month it would not participate in the global sporting event amid the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. A ceasefire has been in place since April 7.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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