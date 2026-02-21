Investigators release photo of suspect in murder of 87-year-old at Maryland senior living facility

(POTOMAC, Md.)-- Investigators in Maryland have released a video of a person wanted in connection with the murder of an 87-year-old man known for his philanthropy and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect whose face does not appear.

Robert Fuller Jr., 87, was found in his apartment at a senior living facility in Potomac, Maryland, on Feb. 14. He died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

Fire and rescue responded to the Cogir of Potomac senior living facility at around 7:30 a.m. Fuller was found unresponsive in his apartment. Life saving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Major crimes investigators were notified after responders saw trauma to the head. Investigators determined he was murdered, according to police.

Investigators were able to obtain the surveillance video showing a person on the senior living facility property around the time of the murder. The individual is a suspect in the murder, according to police.

Authorities have not been able to identify the suspect’s gender or race, saying the person shown in the video could be male or female, according to authorities.

"Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the clothing worn by the individual, or who can identify any distinguishing characteristics, including the person’s gait, to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773- 5070 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County," authorities said in a statement.

Fuller was known for his philanthropy after he donated $1.64 million to upgrade a high school’s athletic field in Maine, according to ABC affiliate WMTW in Portland, Maine.

